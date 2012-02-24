By Tom Bergin
LONDON, FEB 24 - LONDON Feb 24 Thai
state-controlled oil and gas group PTT has trumped Shell's
bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy Plc
with a 220 pence-a-share bid worth 1.12 billion pounds ($1.76
billion).
News of the offer sent Cove shares 23 percent higher to
240.25 pence by 1530 GMT as investors bet on a bid war.
The emerging battle reflects the intense industry interest
in East Africa, which is tipped to become a major natural gas
producing region.
Cove has an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma Offshore Area 1,
in Mozambique, where operator Anadarko said recoverable
reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
The project partners plan to build plants to freeze the gas
into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and ship it to Asian markets.
Italy's Eni has also made major gas finds in a
neighbouring exploration block, while Norway's Statoil
has made a major find in Tanzanian waters.
Cove kicked off a sale process in January and Shell
attempted to pre-empt rivals by making an early 992.4
million-pound offer proposal, which was described by analysts
when it was announced on Wednesday as "stretched".
PTT's PTT Exploration and Production unit said on Friday it
planned a 220 pence per share bid which would be conditional on
government approval and recommendation by management.
Shell declined to comment on whether it would increase its
bid and Cove declined to say if other parties were planning
bids.
Sources close to the matter said a wide range of parties had
viewed Cove's "data room" and could yet bid.
Bankers and analysts had thought Cove's 8.5 percent stake
might be too small to attract interest from oil majors.
However, Eni is expected to sell down some of its interest
in its block and some smaller players with stakes in East Africa
blocks are seen as acquisition targets, suggesting Shell or
another oil major could build a significant position in the
region.
Japan's reduction in focus on nuclear power after the
disaster at the Fukishima plant has contributed to expectations
that Asia will continue to drive strong LNG prices for years to
come despite strong production growth due to shale discoveries.
In addition to Anadarko, Japan's Mitsui and Indian
groups Bharat Petroleum and Videocon each
own 10 percent stakes in the Rovuma licence.
UBS is advising PTT. Morgan Stanley advised Shell on its
bid, while Standard Chartered advised Cove.