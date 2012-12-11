Dec 11 (IFR) - Covenant quality hit a new low in November,
according to Moody's Investors Service, which began tracking
covenant scores in January 2011. This extends the deterioration
that the rating agency has seen since July.
Thirty percent of November bonds had high-yield-lite
covenant packages, which compares with 17.2% historically. The
average covenant quality score in November was 4.15 on Moody's
five-point scale (with a score of 1 being the strongest and 5
the weakest).
Moody's found that the weakest sector was chemicals, with
bonds from Huntsman International, GrafTech International
and Celanese US Holdings scoring among the weakest for
covenant quality.
Moody's also found that November was the second consecutive
month that Caa-rated bonds had weaker average covenant quality
scores than B-rated bonds. Normally, lower rated bonds have
stronger covenant packages than higher rated bonds as investors
demand more protection for the added risk.
Nine bonds that priced in November had high-yield lite
packages, compared with seven in October. Eight of the nine
bonds in November were rated in the B category. The only Triple
C rated bond was Legacy Reserves' US$300m 8% senior notes due
2020.
Between January 2011 and November 2012, only 6.9% of bonds
rated Caa scored in the weakest category of protection, on
average. This figure was 31% in October, however, and 7.7% in
September.
Four companies in November used repeat cov-lite structures,
including Clear Channel, El Paso Pipeline Partners,
Royal Caribbean Cruises and SprintNextel. Huntsman
International and Sealed Air converted to covenant-lite
packages for the first time, Moody's said, while Graftech and
Land O'Lakes were first time issuers that successfully priced
deals with covenant lite packages.