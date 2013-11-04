LONDON Nov 4 The first pure European
covenant-lite deal could hit Europe's leveraged loan market
before the end of the year, fuelled by a lack of M&A and a
surplus of liquidity which investors are eager to put to work.
A number of bankers are working on covenant-lite loan
packages for about four or five potential buyout deals in
auction phase, including financial news provider MergerMarket,
as some sponsors demand less restrictive financing options.
"Market conditions are very strong and there is a lot of
liquidity. If there is a well-known business which is liked by
institutional investors it could get a deal done on a full
European covenant-lite basis. Covenant-lite should be on
everyone's list to investigate," Neil Thomson, founding partner
of debt advisory firm Tomorrow Partners, said.
Although covenant-lite is a common feature of the US market,
it has been mainly shunned by a more conservative European
market as bankers and investors clung to a vast array of
financial and maintenance protections.
European bankers and investors have been increasingly
exposed to covenant-lite financings with the emergence of a
greater number of cross-border transactions and euro carve-outs
of large dollar financings on deals, including German ceramics
company CeramTec and global IT operations management software
provider BMC Software.
With the European market becoming more used to
covenant-lite, it is only a matter of time before it sees its
first pure covenant-lite deal.
"The market has been changing over the past 12-18 months.
For a decent business it is not as apparent how useful covenants
are. European covenant-lite was close to heresy but now it is
becoming much more widely acceptable," a head of loans
distribution said.
DEAL SPECIFIC
The impetus for a pure European covenant-lite deal is
growing but it will only work for the right deal.
A 340 million pounds-equivalent ($541.33 million) financing
backing Carlyle's buyout of UK-headquartered packaging company
Chesapeake was launched over the summer and initially attempted
to secure a covenant-lite package, but investor pushback led to
the inclusion of one leveraged covenant making the deal
covenant-loose.
A covenant-loose deal includes some covenants but typically
sees the removal of fixed charge and free cashflow covenants.
If the covenant-lite financing packages proposed on some
deals in auction phase do materialise, bankers will make sure
there is enough flex language to cover themselves against
possible backlash.
"There could be flex language in the documents in order to
protect underwriters during syndication. The deal may not finish
up completely covenant-lite," Thomson said.
In order for covenant-lite to work, investors are looking
for a well-known leveraged credit that has performed well and
has a track record of deleveraging. The loan needs to be big
enough so it is liquid if investors want to exit quickly on the
secondary markets, but not so big that it requires a dollar
portion.
With a number of credit funds and new CLOs having been
raised this year; repayments to the loan market as loans
refinanced via the bond market; and a lack of M&A, one banker
said the market had created a "perfect storm" for a pure
European covenant-lite deal.
($1 = 0.6281 British pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)