May 7 (Reuters) -

* Coventry building society - announces that mark parsons will be its next chief executive officer. He is expected to take up role on 1 july 2014

* Coventry building society - mark will succeed colin franklin who took over as interim chief executive following resignation of david stewart

* Coventry building society - colin will take role of deputy chief executive following mark's appointment.