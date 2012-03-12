March 12 Coventry Health Care Inc said it would start paying a dividend to shareholders, following larger health insurers that have initiated similar significant payouts to their investors.

Rivals UnitedHealth Group Inc, WellPoint Inc , Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have all started dividends or substantially raised their payouts in recent years.

Coventry, the sixth-largest health insurer by market value, said on Monday that an initial quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share will be paid on April 9.

That would amount to 50 cents per share on an annual basis, equating to a yield of 1.5 percent, based on Friday's closing prices. Dividend yields from rivals currently range from about 1.1 percent to 1.8 percent.

Coventry Chief Executive Allen Wise said the company's balance sheet would allow it to still pursue strategic growth opportunities and maintain share buybacks despite initiating the dividend.

"We continue to be optimistic about our long-term growth prospects and remain committed to investing the majority of our deployable capital towards the pursuit of future growth opportunities," Wise said in a statement.

The dividend will require about $71 million a year, or about 18 percent to 20 percent of the company's free cash flow, according to Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg.

"The dividend announcement is a nice surprise and should still leave CVH with ample liquidity to pursue acquisitions and/or share repurchases," Rigg said in a research note.

Coventry shares were unchanged at $33.17 in opening trading on Monday.