April 27 Insurer Coventry Health Care Inc
posted slightly lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Friday, hurt by high medical costs in its Medicaid plans for
low-income Americans.
First-quarter net income rose to $170.7 million, or $1.20
per share, from $110.2 million, or 73 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Results in the 2012 quarter got a big boost from a release
of reserves related to its Medicare plans for seniors. Excluding
the reserve release, earnings of 62 cents per share were a penny
shy of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Coventry's report comes a day after larger rival Aetna Inc's
profit missed Wall Street's target and it signaled
healthcare claim costs may be about to rise, sending shares down
sharply.