LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - The awakening of South Korea's
covered bond market may be delayed, after a dramatic rally in
the US dollar bonds of domestic issuers poured cold water on
calls for the product.
Two consecutive ratings upgrades have tightened spreads by
some 40bp on senior unsecured bonds from the country's biggest
commercial banks since August 24, eating into the cost savings
that covered bonds can offer.
"Looking at where South Korean banks are issuing right now,
I don't think a South Korean covered bond can price much tighter
than this," said one Seoul-based DCM banker at a global house,
echoing other market participants across the region.
The waning appeal of covered bonds comes just as a
multi-year effort to put the necessary regulations in place is
nearing a conclusion. A draft bill is set to be submitted to the
National Assembly before the end of next month.
Korea Housing Finance Corp is the only South Korean issuer
to have issued traditional covered bonds (it used a specific law
allowing it to securitise its assets), while a 2009 issue from
Kookmin Bank came with a similar structure, but also included
credit cards in the cover pool.
The proposed covered bond law had been hailed as a way to
broaden offshore funding alternatives for South Korea's banking
sector, which is heavily dependent on foreign-currency funding.
"Covered bonds are gaining traction in South Korea, although
the development of a South Korean covered bond market could take
time," said Ted Lord, a managing director at Barclays
responsible for covered bonds.
"With changing perceptions on government debt risk, there is
always room in global portfolios for safety-bucket investments -
especially at a time when safe assets are getting rarer and
rarer."
SPOILT FOR CHOICE
But even with the framework in place, South Korean banks may
find themselves lost in a crowded covered bond market. Issuance
continues apace in Europe, where the main covered buyers are
focused, while Australia's four major lenders have also become
big issuers in the senior secured format.
"One thing that could entice European investors to buy is
diversification. However, for that to fly, you need to tell them
there would be tons of South Korean, or at least other Asian,
covered bonds coming so that they will start doing their credit
work. At the moment, it's difficult to say that this would be
the case," said one regional credit analyst.
As for Asian investors, who already know the credits, the
tighter spreads of covered bonds may be off-putting. Some
analysts suggest that the lower yields of a covered bond may
prompt local accounts, largely unfamiliar with the product, to
look for pick-up elsewhere.
Debt market bankers, however, remain hopeful. Even if the
savings are not so impressive for now, they are still not to be
scoffed at.
Bankers point to European covered bonds, which are at least
30bp-40bp tighter than senior unsecured paper for the region's
top issuers, and Australian securities, which offer around a 40%
spread saving over plain vanilla bonds, as indications of how
much South Korea's banks may save with the structure.
"When investors are looking for exceptional value, South
Korea ticks the right box, offering an outstanding investment
destination," said Robert Londrigan, head of Asian DCM at
Commerzbank. "Given time, covereds should be able to offer cost
savings, as they have proven time and time again that they find
their place in different jurisdictions."
The Korea Financial Services Commission-led task force is
set to table the covered bond law with a 40-day legislative
notice.
Final approval from the National Assembly is expected in
November, although there is a risk that the presidential
elections a month later might postpone enactment.
(Reporting by Atanas Dinov, Editing my Matthew Davies)