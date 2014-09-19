LONDON, Sept 19 Standard & Poor's said on Friday
that it had made a number of methodological changes that were
set to push down the ratings of Spanish, Italian and other euro
zone periphery-sourced covered bonds and Asset-Backed
Securities.
The moves will take immediate effect and could prove a
headache for the European Central Bank, which is about to embark
on a programme of purchases of ABS and covered bonds and would
rather buy up what are perceived as higher-quality assets.
S&P said it had made the changes to take into account the
market turbulence seen during the euro crisis.
"In Spain, we expect approximately 25-40 percent of ratings
on residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), asset-backed
securities (ABS), covered bonds, and multicedulas to be
affected, with the expectation that they will be lowered by two
to three notches," S&P said in a report.
"In Italy, we expect approximately 35 percent of ratings on
rmRMBS and 15 percent of ratings on ABS to be affected, with the
expectation that most of these will be lowered by one to two
notches."
"We expect approximately 50 percent of ratings on CMBS and
covered bonds to be affected, with the expectation that most of
these will be lowered by one to three notches," it added.
For Portugal it was a more mixed picture.
It expected approximately 60 percent of ratings on
Portuguese RMBS to be affected, with roughly 60 percent of those
lowered by one to two notches and around 40 percent raised by
one notch.
It also expected 90 percent of ABS ratings to be affected.
Approximately 20 percent were expected to be lowered by one
notch and roughly 80 percent to be raised by one notch.
"We now believe certain sectors' sensitivity to country risk
is higher than we previously thought, particularly for entities
in some countries that are part of a monetary union, such as
Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Ireland," S&P said.
