* Europeans pitch covered bonds for Basel III requirements
* Singapore, HK banks have shortage of government bonds
* Asian regulators say covereds are not liquid enough
By Christopher Langner
Oct 24 (IFR) - Some of Europe's top covered bond issuers
have been quietly lobbying regulators in Singapore and Hong Kong
to get them to accept their mortgage-backed securities as level
1 assets for liquidity coverage ratio accounting under Basel
III. Initial reaction to the idea, however, has been negative.
The suggestion is not completely unwarranted, though. Both
jurisdictions are expected to start rolling out Basel III
regulations as early as next year and the amount of government
securities available in both markets will probably not be enough
for banks to have sufficient level 1 assets to meet the new
liquidity requirements.
Hong Kong and Singapore are not alone in grappling with that
shortcoming. In fact, across the whole industry, the Basel
Committee estimates that there will be a shortfall of up to
US$3trn of the liquid assets required to meet liquidity coverage
and net stable funding ratios. Some jurisdictions have argued
that an open line of credit to the central bank will suffice as
a substitute for enough liquid government debt.
But issuers of highly liquid covered bonds, such as the
Nordic banks, are nudging regulators around the world and
suggesting that their covered bonds could be used instead. The
lobbying took an official turn in the first week of October,
when the European Covered Bond Council (ECBC) published a
position paper arguing that Nordic covered bonds met all the
criteria required to be level 1 liquid assets so regulators
should consider them as such.
"The ECBC strongly advocates for the inclusion of covered
bonds in the definition of transferable assets of extremely high
liquidity and quality," the industry association stated right at
the start of the 25-page document.
For their part, the Nordic banks were said to have told
regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore that they would even be
willing to consider issuing local currency bonds if banks could
hold the paper for liquidity purposes. The idea, however, does
not seem to have gained much traction so far.
At a conference of the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association in Singapore on Monday, Michael Syn, the head of
derivatives for the Singapore Exchange, was asked if the
exchange would consider covered bonds for collateral purposes in
its contracts - something that would amount to an endorsement of
their value as liquid assets.
"We need our clearing house to have a flight-to-quality halo
around it - any time there is a crisis, money has to come our
way," he answered. "[Covered bonds] aren't compatible with
flight to quality and they are unlikely to be used [at this
stage]."
When Syn answered the question, Loo Siew Yee, executive
director of the capital markets department at the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS), was participating on the same
panel. She had refused to answer the same question, leaving it
to Syn, but the audience took her quiet acquiescence as an
endorsement of Syn's position.
Singapore has long dabbled with the idea of covered bonds
but has yet to provide a full regulatory framework even for its
own banks to issue them. Earlier this year, the MAS invited
responses to a consultation paper on how to enable local banks
to issue covered bonds. The final details were being hammered
down and some of the lenders are weighing the possibility of
issuing under that format.
But that is as far as the MAS will go, it seems. Singapore
is not alone in its scepticism. Asked if covered bonds should
become level 1 assets, a regulator in New Zealand said that they
were not liquid enough for that. "When the crisis hits, covered
bonds start trading like credit again," he said, emphasising
their lack of liquidity outside Europe.
The ECBC position paper used Danish covered bonds as an
example and went to great lengths to point out that covered
bonds from some of Europe's best issuers actually behaved like
liquid assets during the past crises. A funding manager in
Europe that is a big issuer of covered bonds also said that
Greece, Italy and Spain showed that even government securities
could become illiquid in a severe crisis.
However, it seems unlikely the idea will fly. And even if it
does gain strength in Europe, Asian regulators are unlikely to
start taking them as collateral or even less as liquid assets
for Basel III purposes.