LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - A lukewarm investor response to the second euro covered bond benchmark from an Australian bank, did nothing to dampen market participants' confidence in the barely nascent asset class.

Even though a EUR1bn five-year from National Australia Bank attracted a mere EUR1.1bn of orders, somewhat mirroring the dollar market's shaky start last year, bankers have been keen to highlight the strength of the issuers, product and pricing.

"The product is strong," said a banker away from deals. "NAB failed to execute its deal carefully but it is a good name backed by solid collateral so there is no reason why they would not be able to achieve better results in the future. They offered a 30bp pick-up over DNB which is very compelling."

"I don't think NAB will have a significant impact on issuance levels or pricing. I think each borrower is likely to sell two to three deals this year mixed between the dollar and euro market and with further due diligence the outcome will be better," said syndicate official.

Having fought long and hard to introduce covered bond legislation in Australia, bankers say there is sufficient demand for paper from the country's top four banks. Each is likely to issue the maximum allowed, estimated to be around AUD5bn a piece.

Australia passed its covered bond legislation in October last year, enabling authorised deposit-taking institutions to sell covered bonds up to 8% of their assets, potentially raising as much as AUD130bn (USD132bn) in the coming years, according to Treasurer Wayne Swan.

While Australian banks have previously relied heavily on the international wholesale funding market, bankers now say a focus on deposit taking and deleveraging over the course of the year will decrease their wholesale requirements.

PATIENCE PLEASE

Demand for the NAB issue, priced at 100bp over mid-swaps via Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and NAB itself, was in sharp contrast to the EUR1.7bn book pulled together by Commonwealth Bank of Australia the day before for its EUR1.5bn also five-year deal via BNP Paribas, CBA, HSBC and RBS.

Even though the issue was larger than expected, it still tightened in 5bp on the break to 95bp over.

Although rumours were circulating that the leads were still long the deal, one syndicate banker said that none of the banks involved had bought any paper and the issue was fully sold and placed with investors.

In the coming weeks, ANZ is expected to make an appearance in the market having mandated Barclays Capital, Natixis, UBS, UniCredit and ANZ itself for a euro deal.

According to banker involved in NAB, ANZ is likely to opt for a different maturity and will thus avoid the need for a significant new issue premium.

Offering something of an explanation for NAB's less than impressive offering, one syndicate banker involved said: "A lot of demand had been taken out of the market by CBA so I think for ANZ they are likely to wait a bit longer or go for different maturity."

NAB announced its mandate at the end of last year, causing some concern that an apparent lack of coordination may spook investors wary after the problems issuers had in the dollar sector.

A syndicate banker stressed: "An orderly market is a good market. Investors don't like to be bombarded with a deluge of deals but in the current environment of feast or famine it is understandable why issuers want to seize opportunities when they become available."

Australian borrowers had a difficult time in US dollars and have failed to meet market expectations. ANZ was first out, pricing a five-year at mid-swaps plus 115bp via ANZ, Citigroup, Nomura and UBS, but this has since widened to plus 146bp. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker; additional reporting by John Weavers)