LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - New credits from a range of
jurisdictions are taking full advantage of the continued absence
of covered bond issuer stalwarts giving the sector a truly
global currency dynamic for the first time.
Peripheral eurozone and German covered bond issuers, for
once have been largely sidelined since the market reopened at
the beginning of January. Some EUR30bn-equivalent has priced,
via sterling, euro, Norwegian krone, Swiss franc and US and
Australian dollar currencies, with more than two-thirds of which
was sold outside of the euro area.
And in the single currency, non-eurozone domiciled issuance
has accounted more than half of the offerings which is in stark
contrast to last year which saw non-eurozone account for around
a fifth during the same period.
In the past week, following the S&P sovereign and Eurohypo
ratings announcements, there has not been a single eurozone
issuer in the market.
Syndicate bankers were keen to point out that pretty much
any core European issuer that could sell a covered bond had
already done so and that a number of banks are heading into
their black-out periods.
Even so, at least three German names had been rumoured to be
looking to access the market this week, although bankers now say
they are seeking more clarity before they accept the high
spreads, as they are not in desperate need of funding.
"The truth is German and peripheral banks don't need to
access the public market. This week, we've seen a short-dated
sterling deal, an Aussie sterling and a dollar transaction,
which is great news for the market," said a syndicate banker.
"There has been great demand in the sterling market for
short as well as long dated transactions which National
Australia Bank picked up on," said David Wallis, head of funding
at Nationwide Building Society.
"The supply we have seen over the past three weeks needs to
continue to be digested, but is a positive sign and may lead to
more peripheral credits accessing the market," added Wallis.
PERIPHERALS STALLED
In previous years, peripheral credits would have already
made their way into the covered bond market to access a cheap
source of funding. However, credits from Spain and Italy now
face prohibitive funding costs that bankers say will not ease
until there is further tightening of the underlying Spanish
government curve.
While there is likely to be ample demand from domestic
accounts keen to invest their cash secured paper, bankers are
united in the belief that government bonds will have to rally
further to encourage issuance.
"We had been expecting the likes of BBVA and Santander, as
well as some second-tier names, but that is on hold until we can
get more clarity on the market," said one banker.
"When [government-guaranteed agency] ICO is around 65bp
above the sovereign, five-year Cedulas from the national
champions is likely to come around mid-swaps plus 270bp-300bp
for a five-year deal," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond
research at Deutsche Bank
"The general tightening of sovereign spreads is very
supportive of cedulas but the questions for issuers is: are they
willing to pay such high spreads and how much political pressure
they are under to be seen in the market?"
LTRO TO THE RESCUE
The answer appears to be very little. With the introduction
of the LTRO, which offered three-year funding to Europe's banks,
there is no incentive for them to take punitive pricing levels
when they can borrow from the ECB at a rate of 1%.
Certain peripheral banks like Banca Civica have also turned
to the private placement market to access funding. During the
week, the Spanish borrower issued EUR3.5bn through five, six and
seven year offerings.
This time last year, Santander and BBVA had already come to
the market, respectively selling three and five-year
transactions with matching spreads of mid-swaps plus 225bp.
In the Italian market, the situation appears even more
extreme, as bankers expect the likes of Intesa to have to pay
mid-swaps plus 350bp to access the market.
Intesa sold a EUR2.5bn covered bond in February last year
that priced at mid-swaps plus 150bp, less than half what is now
expected to be their current funding level.
And while bankers say the core European covered bonds are
unlikely to be significantly affected by the S&P rating cut of
nine European sovereigns, a similar action by Moody's could have
serious implications for the sector.
"There could be some bad downgrades from Moody's that are
likely to keep me up at night," said a covered bond banker.
"If they downgrade Italy, the impact on covered bonds could
be as much as a three-notch rating cut, which would be pretty
brutal. But the good news for the market is that supply looks
set to continue, with more and more new issuers looking to use
the product to access funding."