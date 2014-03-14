* Investors balk at dilution of covered bond product
* Spanish and Italian politicians seeks SME funding solution
* Bankers hope for ECB endorsement of hybrid product
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Spanish and Italian plans to revive
SME lending by introducing a new type of covered bond are
unlikely to take off, as investors fear a loosening of the
product's strict standards could expose them to greater risk.
In recent months, the two peripheral countries have drafted
proposals that would allow lenders to use a wider range of
assets including corporate and SME loans to back the new covered
issues, as well as reduce the level of overcollateralisation
(OC) in a bid to reduce asset encumbrance.
Covered bonds played a crucial role in the financial crisis,
helping banks obtain wholesale funding when the senior unsecured
sector was shut off for the majority of borrowers due to
prohibitive funding costs.
However, unlike traditional covered bonds, which are built
on strong legal frameworks and follow rigorous collateral rules,
the new instruments would have much looser criteria, leaving
investors in a more uncertain position if a lender was to hit
trouble.
"The new asset class has not been regulated as an extension
of the traditional covered bond frameworks, which support
Cédulas and Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG), but as a
separated, less-regulated, dual-recourse instrument with no
ex-ante defined monitoring/surveillance requirements," BBVA
analysts wrote in a note this week.
They added that the new Italian collateralised bonds,
despite including preferential treatment of the cover pool and
asset segregation, would likely be categorised as non-UCITS and
non-CRD eligible.
"This raises questions about the degree of systemic
support," they wrote. They added that in Spain, the new hybrid
instruments would not legally be a cédula nor be backed by the
mortgage market law.
Bankers and investors alike question whether anyone will be
willing to buy these instruments given the greater risks
attached to them.
"There are considerations for banks to issue bonds backed by
assets with higher than 80% loan to value, which could be a hard
sell," said Christoph Anhamm, head of covered bond origination
at RBS.
"Investors would need to have a lot of expertise in the
mortgage market and economies of these countries which only a
few of them will have."
Hans-Georg Otten, responsible for managing the liquidity
reserve portfolio at Commerzbank, said investors like him prefer
traditional secured instruments because they are more
transparent and offer liquidity even in the more difficult
market situations.
"I don't think we'll see a lot of demand for hybrid covered
bonds compared to the traditional covered bond market," he said.
A failure of the initiatives to take off would be a blow to
the peripheral countries, which are desperately searching for an
attractive means of funding small and medium-sized companies to
promote growth in their economies.
ENGINEERING RECOVERY
In Spain, the new bonds that could emerge from a change to
the securitisation law will feature a pass-through structure
similar to NIBC's EUR500m five-year deal that priced last year,
but banks will also be looking at Commerzbank's SME-backed
issue.
"Spain would like its banks to try the Commerzbank
SME-backed instrument and it's quite possible that the ECB would
accept these bonds because the ECB is aiming to foster an
improved funding situation for medium and small companies within
the eurozone," said Anhamm.
"It would help Spain and Italy a lot if the ECB made a clear
statement about the eligibility of SME covered bonds so that the
market felt there was a great level of support."
But once again, some investors say this is not something
they want to see more of.
"We won't look at pass-through structures and I think most
investors faced with a pass through feature and a traditional
covered bond both having the same rating they will pick the
latter," says Otten.
"I'd expect hybrid covered bonds and pass through deals like
the NIBC one to remain niche samples in a traditional market."
Analysts at BBVA said the difficulties in defining the
eligibility criteria for SME loans and the more complex
monitoring process risked jeopardising the traditional covered
bond investor base.
This has left "collateralised/structured covered bonds as a
less regulated asset class with only the basic features of
covered bonds," they said.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)