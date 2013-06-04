LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Bank of Nova Scotia is ready to
access the full range of US investors, as well as join the
mainstream US bond indices, after it became the second bank to
register a covered bond programme with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
RBC sold the first SEC-registered covered deal in September
last year, and covered bond market participants have been
eagerly awaiting others to join the nascent market.
The other Canadian majors, including Toronto Dominion, BMO,
and National Bank, are likely to follow suit and obtain SEC
registration, though CIBC has explicitly ruled the option out,
according to a DCM banker familiar with the situation.
SEC registration is a challenging process requiring high
levels of disclosure from issuers, which took RBC at least six
months.
Most bonds from foreign issuers targeting US investors use
rule 144A, which only allows placement to qualified
institutional buyers.
SEC registration diversifies the possible investor base,
although it is a point of debate in the market whether RBC
achieved a worthwhile cost saving in return for the extra
burdens involved.
The US has also been working on its own covered bond law,
which would allow domestic institutions that already have SEC
registrations to issue covered bonds. But the talks have been
going on for years as part of wider discussions about how to
reform the US mortgage market, and show no sign of any immediate
breakthrough.
Bank of Nova Scotia's shelf names Barclays and Scotia
Capital, the in-house investment bank of Bank of Nova Scotia, as
dealers. Allen & Overy, and Morrison Foerster were legal
advisors.