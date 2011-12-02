LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Banks are divided on the outlook for covered bond issuance in 2012 as constrained market access for weaker names and deleveraging are expected to impact potential volumes.

Covered bonds have been a cornerstone of banks' funding strategies in 2011 as investors have sought out the safest possible assets amidst a backdrop of global market volatility. Issuance volumes have exceeded EUR222bn year-to-date, up EUR13bn from 2010.

Analysts are forecasting as much as EUR250bn in global supply for 2012, despite warning that the market could shrink to pre-2009 levels without more supportive underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, investors are looking to see how the sovereign crisis evolves before ploughing more money into the asset class.

"Accounts are becoming more and more comfortable given market liquidity to hold higher cash balances, so the need to reinvest while there is so much uncertainty is much lower than before," said Marc Stacey, portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management.

"Banks have a considerable funding hurdle next year if they are not able to deleverage,so they will have to use any means possible to raise cash. While the sovereign crisis persists, banks will find it tough to issue in the wholesale market despite having the covered bond purchase programme executed by the ECB."

Heavy redemption flows should help the market, with as much as EUR20bn maturing in January and 100bn more throughout the year.

Banks are largely in agreement that markets need to stabilise for a prolonged period of time before meaningful issuance becomes possible.

"Covered bond issuance will heavily depend on further development of the sovereign crisis in Europe and could end anywhere between EUR100bn and EUR250bn globally" said Frank Will, analyst at RBS.

Heiko Langer, head of covered bond research at BNP Paribas, shares that viewpoint: "While covered bonds tend to shine in times of crisis, extreme volatility, especially in non-core government bond markets, and high levels of risk adversity can prevent issuers of covered bonds accessing the markets." Volatility in the wider market is keeping a number of investors sidelined, and it will take attractive spreads to prompt their return to the market.

"We will continue to look at the pick-up versus the underlying sovereign and if there is value we will get involved," said one.

"Although we have a lot of redemptions coming up, we need to find value in the product and covered bonds are not our only option," said a portfolio manager in continental Europe."We will have to evaluate the market in January."

SMALLER MARKET

By jurisdiction, France could see its market share reduced by 40% in 2012 as the country's banks look to deleverage their balance sheets, according to Societe Generale. In 2011, French banks raised EUR40bn in the covered bond market.

"Most French banks have started deleveraging and as a consequence need a lot less funding in 2012," said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at SG. "Therefore, even if the market gets back to normal, we expect the supply to drop."

Fellow French bank Natixis believes the possible loss of France's Triple A rating may see French covered bonds struggle and widen. Spanish and Italian bonds are also expected to suffer from the contagion effect.

However, RBS expects France to once again be one of the largest market segments, along with Nordic and UK issuers, due to substantial upcoming redemptions in government-guaranteed debt. BNP Paribas analysts are expecting volumes to grow and reach EUR45bn.

Across European banks, funding needs are expected to drop by 16% in 2012 compared to 2011, according to Societe Generale. "Peripherals will be the most affected by the negative backdrop because of the nature of the crisis. Given the challenging access to the market and the CBPP2, it is reasonable to expect peripherals to issue mainly covered bonds in 2012," said Grossmann.

On the German front, Barclays expects to see a greater amount of specialised Pfandbriefe (secured by ship loans and aircraft loans/leases) to come in 2012.

"Investors are more interested in secured debt governed by a legal framework given the changing credit status of many financial institutions," said Ted Lord, head of covered bonds at Barclays Capital.

CBPP2 IMPACT EYED

Bankers are also hoping that activity under the second covered bond programme (CBPP2) will increase in the new year. As of November 30, the programme had only invested in two primary deals and was way behind on its theoretical run-rate target. Many syndicate managerss believe the ECB is keeping its powder dry for a wave of primary supply in January.

"It's clear the ECB are focusing on new issues which they haven't had a chance to buy into," said one. Another echoed this view. "It looks as if the ECB are going for the primary market, which is quite a departure from what they did last time. I think they have been quite inactive because we are coming to the end of the year and there is very little going on in the primary market."

However, market participants are concerned that if volatility persists into 2012, CBPP2 will have very little impact.

"Even if the ECB buys 10%-20% of a new issue, it does not mean that other investors will take up the remaining 80%-90% if the issuer is based in a distressed country," said RBS's Will.

GLOBAL ADVANCE

The covered bond product is expected to continue its global expansion in 2012, with US dollar-denominated issuance forecast to lead the newly opened markets and exceed USD30bn.

The supply is likely to be driven mainly by Canadian issuance. Last year, almost 60% of supply in the dollar market was attributable to Canadian issuers.

"We see potential for further strong issuance from Canada in 2012, as most banks are well below their issuing limits. Supply from Australian issuers could contribute to further growth of this market segment," said BNP Paribas' Langer.

RBS also reckons 2012 will be a record year for the US segment, driven by Canadian and Australian issuers.The sterling market is expected to be strong as well, driven by domestic borrowers unless the basis swap moves in favour of non-UK banks. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Julian Baker)