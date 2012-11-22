* Singapore regulator to approve security framework

* City could be first in region to have covereds

* Amount to be issued will be small

By Christopher Langner

Nov 22 (IFR) - Bankers in Asia are hopeful that the Monetary Authority of Singapore will approve guidelines for the issuance of covered bonds in the country as early as next week. The gossip on the sidelines of a covered bond conference in Singapore last week was that the regulator had almost completed its review of the draft guidelines that it had put out to the market for comment in March.

According the MAS's draft guidelines, local banks will be allowed to issue as much as 2% of their assets as covered bonds. That is not much. Considering that Singapore lenders hold assets of SGD221.2bn (USD180.57bn), it would translate into just SGD4.4bn of covered bonds. Bankers in the city believe it could be more once foreign banks' local subsidiaries are included, but it would, at most, be double that amount.

That is hardly a volume for bankers to be excited about but allowing covered bonds would still be an important move because it would make Singapore the second country in the region, after Australia, to have a clear framework for the security. Once that is in place, bankers think Singapore banks will be quick to start issuing and may even do so before yearend.

Bankers bet that even the likes of DBS, rated Aa1/AA-/AA-, could save as much as 40bp if it issued a dollar-denominated covered compared to its senior unsecured funding costs. Considering that DBS's 2017 2.35% bonds trade at a mid-market yield of 1.65%, this means it might pay around 1.25% for a five-year covered bond, maybe even less.

That level looks right when compared with Australian banks' outstanding dollar-denominated covered bonds. National Australia Bank's 2% June 2017 covered bond trades with a yield around 1.1%. Given that DBS would be a rarer covered bond and would enjoy the same Triple A rating that NAB got for its covered bond, DBS might even be able to get a coupon as low as 1%. DBS is not the only Singaporean bank eyeing the covered bond market, according to European bankers, as OCBC and UOB are also said to be interested.

But if the European bankers are drooling over the prospects of Singaporean covered bonds - even if the potential amount is small - local bankers are less sanguine. One person at a local institution expressed scepticism about the structure. "We have hardly had any mortgage-backed securities, why would we all of a sudden jump into covered bonds? Doesn't seem to make sense to me," he said.

FIG bankers countered that Europe did not have much of an MBS market either when its banks started issuing covered bonds and it quickly became the world's biggest covered bond market. But, then, they admit that with potential issuance of just SGD8bn at most, Singapore is hardly set to become the next frontier for the asset class.

Australia, for instance, has already seen some AUD41bn (USD39.4bn) issued since it established a framework for the structure. The hope of FIG bankers, therefore, is that Singaporean banks push the MAS to increase the allowance to 4% of assets - in line with Australia - once they start to see the benefits of issuing covered bonds.

"With the current allowance, Singapore banks are likely to issue short-term covereds to reopen the limit faster," said one banker. "That beats the purpose of the covered bonds, which are interesting exactly because they allow asset and liability matching at a very low cost."

Even if the allowance was raised to 4%, Singapore is still unlikely to produce many covered bonds. Yet, bankers are keen on seeing the city-state make the move because of the structure's cost advantages.

Also, if Singapore does allow covered bonds, they may provide an impetus for the likes of South Korea to follow.

South Korea's parliament is expected to vote on its own covered bond framework as early as this week. And there the potential amount to be issued is much higher and interesting. First, though, MAS has to approve its regulation and Singapore banks have to bite the bullet. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)