LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Investors left frustrated by paltry
supply and tight spreads in the covered bond market are
increasing seeking opportunities in the sovereign, supranational
and agency (SSA) sector amid fears that new issue volumes of
bank bonds will not improve.
The cozy world of German bank finance could be turned on its
head in the coming year, as investors who had once been loyal to
the Pfandbrief product are now seeking additional spread in the
relative safety of SSA paper.
This scramble for spread has contributed to an 8bp
retracement this month in KfW's long-dated euro paper, which had
previously widened by around 17bp from its early August lows.
And, according to analysts, top-tier SSA names are set to
improve further.
"More and more investors are turning to SSAs, as covered
bond volumes are frustratingly low," said Florian Eichert,
senior covered bond analyst at Credit Agricole CIB.
"In Germany, the spreads between KfW - which is explicitly
guaranteed by Germany - and Pfandbriefe have reached very tight
levels. Looking at the better German issuers' Pfandbriefe,
investors hardly have to give up yield to move into KfW right
now."
The traditional covered bond investor base has been changing
over the past few years, as credit investors moved into the one
sector that remained open during the most volatile market
conditions.
Now, a mixture of life insurance companies, bank treasury
managers and pension funds are driving momentum in core markets,
but a lack of issuance and mininum yield requirements are
forcing them to seek out new alternatives.
Global covered bond volumes year-to-date have plummeted by
34% to EUR144.7bn, while SSA issuance has only experienced a
modest decline of around 4% and currently stands at EUR353bn,
according to research by Barclays.
And because issuance is expected to remain low in the
secured bank funding space, the relatively large size of SSA
deals, and the added liquidity and diversification they can
offer are already prompting covered investors to put their money
to work.
Last week, the European Financial Stability Facility, rated
Aaa/AA+/AAA, benefited from covered bond investors hunting for
yield.
Europe's temporary rescue fund sold a EUR5.9bn five-year at
mid-swaps plus 23bp on the back of more than EUR12bn of orders,
which was initially driven by bank ALMs that are particularly
active in the covered bond space.
"The EFSF looked very attractive to covered bond investors,"
said a banker. "SSAs have been dragged wider versus swaps in
recent weeks and the premium it offered was better than anything
they could get from a German credit."
PFANDBRIEF PICK-UP
At plus 23bp, the EFSF offered a juicy 30bp pick-up to the
tightest priced German covered deal of 2012 - Muenchener Hypo's
EUR500m five-year. That issue is currently bid at swaps minus
7bp, having priced at 14bp through in early September.
With sobering comparisons like this, it is no wonder
analysts are now saying that Pfandbriefe have lost some of their
appeal versus credits like KfW, which is why investors have
already begun to push back against aggressive pricing levels.
Deutsche Hypo is an example of an issuer miscalculating just
how far investors could be pushed on spread as it battled to
sell a EUR500m seven-year bond at 4bp over swaps in September.
"From our point of view, it was far too expensive," said an
investor at the time. "Spreads are now far too close to agencies
and can sometimes only offer a 5bp pick-up over KfW, which
doesn't really make sense."
Analysts agree and believed the price tag was ambitious for
an Aa2 rated covered bond, and as a result, the deal struggled
to achieve full subscription.
If these investors' risk appetites are increasing, they may
look beyond EFSF and KfW and start taking down names like Cades
and ICO, which also offer incremental returns.
However, some think this is a step too far and that the
improvement in the periphery will have to continue for many
months to totally convince more wary investors, as ICO found to
its cost on Monday, when it failed to fully place a EUR1bn
five-year despite offering a 65bp pick-up to the Spanish curve.
"Investors are most certainly diversifying," said Leef
Dierks, head of covered bond and SSA research at Morgan Stanley.
"I don't think people switched out of Cedulas and into ICO
but it was a very welcome deal that allowed several investors to
put money to work."
"For now, investors are looking at agencies from some of the
stronger jurisdictions, but there is also a lot of value to be
found in government-guaranteed paper from Spain."
