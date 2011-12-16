LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - Europe's covered bond syndicate
bankers, until recently thought immune from the job cull
sweeping across the banking industry, are waking up to the
reality that nobody is safe.
Covered bond bankers constitute around 15% of the total
syndicate headcount in Europe, and banks typically have one to
two people specialising in the product, some of whom also cover
another asset class such as FIG or SSA.
"As an asset class we are not overstaffed by any means,"
said a syndicate official. "We're coming to the end of another
record year in the covered bond space but that does not mean we
are not at risk from the shocking things that are going on in
the banking world at the moment."
In recent months, covered bond supply has plummeted from an
average of EUR5.76bn per week during the first half of the year
to an average EUR2.08bn in the second.
"For next year, we expect there to be continued pressure on
balance sheets and banks to change their business models," said
Paul Young, EMEA head of DCM and syndicate at Citi.
"It should be no surprise that this is likely to continue to
bring about changes to syndicate desks, sales and banking
departments across all banks."
In one such change, Christof Juetten, a covered bond
syndicate official at Citi, became one of the first casualties,
and is unlikely to be the last.
Juetten is said to have voluntarily quit the bank, which now
leaves Tim Michael, Alex Barnes and Keval Shah to take up the
slack as the market prepares for a possible wave of supply in
January.
Young explained that as covered bonds become more of a
credit than a rates product, it makes more sense to consolidate
the team to focus on the combined business.
"We view covered bonds as a continued core activity for 2012
and while it would always be nice to have more resources we feel
we will be able to manage the business effectively," he said.
CUTTING COSTS
Although Juetten is one of the first departures and has left
a bank that is far from prominent in the covered market, the
move has increased anxiety levels at syndicate desks, with a
number of players in the sector believing that 2012 is going to
be another year where cost-cutting and consolidation will be of
paramount importance.
"Banks just want to be seen to be cutting costs wherever
they can," said one banker. "So if you have three people on a
desk and there is not much going on in the market, there's no
guarantee you will keep your job."
Another shared that view and said: "If a message comes down
from on high and says 10 people have to go then someone from
your team could easily be one of them," said a banker from a UK
bank.
Covered bonds are at the top of investor wishlists for 2012,
due to their favourable regulatory treatment and added security
as dual recourse obligations.
However, bankers say that while covered bonds may take
centre stage in the new year, volumes are expected to decrease
as execution risk has reached an all-time high and as the ECB's
introduction of two three-year LTROs, scheduled for December 21
and February 29, potentially keeps many issuers out of the
market.
And if public issuance falls by the wayside, a number of
banks will be keen to cut back on any excess they have in their
teams.
"Public issuance will probably be less than expected,"
said Young at Citi. "I think the LTRO scheme will prove
compelling to a number of issuers who will be asking themselves
why on earth they should not do as much as they can through the
ECB."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)