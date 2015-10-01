BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Bayer's Covestro slashed the volume of its planned initial public offering (IPO) to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) from 2.5 billion, citing deteriorating capital markets and uncertainty over future economic growth in China.
It also cut the price range for the IPO to 21.50 euros to 24.50 euros, compared with a previous range of 26.50 euros to 35.50 euros, it said in a statement on Thursday.
It pushed back the first day of trading for its shares to Oct. 6 from Oct. 2.
($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share