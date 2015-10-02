* Poised for one of largest German IPOs since Tognum in 2007

* Equity value 4.9 bln eur, or 8.9 bln including debt

* Free float of about 31 percent -Covestro

* Priced in line with chemicals peers (Adds confirmation from company, details)

By Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Shares in Bayer's Covestro will sell for 24 euros ($27) apiece in its stock market flotation, Covestro said on Friday, valuing the plastics and speciality chemicals maker at 4.86 billion euros excluding debt.

Covestro is raising 1.5 billion euros from selling new shares, having retreated on Thursday from a target of 2.5 billion that would have meant a stock market value of up to 7.5 billion for the entire business.

Deteriorating capital markets and the impact of the Volkswagen emissions scandal forced it to reconsider.

Covestro's products include coating ingredients, transparent plastics for headlights and sunroofs in cars and chemicals for foams used in vehicle seats.

It could still rank as the largest German flotation since marine-engines maker Tognum went public in 2007 in a 2 billion euro transaction, although car parts maker Schaeffler may trump it with a larger planned offering.

Covestro earlier on Friday narrowed the price guidance to between 23 and 24 euros per share, from a revised range it set on Thursday of 21.50 to 24.50 euros.

Including debt and pension liabilities, the price would value Covestro at 8.9 billion euros, in line with peers when measured by earnings multiples.

Based on guidance for 2015 adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of up to 1.6 billion euros, or some of the more modest analyst estimates of 1.47 billion, Covestro would be ascribed a multiple of between 5.5 and 6.0 prospective earnings.

That compares with German peers Lanxess and Evonik trading at close to six times and U.S. rival Huntsman's multiple also of about six.

Covestro shares will begin trading on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and the company's free float will be about 31 percent, Covestro said in a statement on Friday.

European shares have just scored their poorest quarterly performance since the worst of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, undercut by signs of a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy.

Huntsman last week warned that third-quarter results would be hurt by soft demand in Asia Pacific, prompting a plunge in its shares. ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan and William Hardy)