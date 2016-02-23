FRANKFURT Feb 23 German plastics maker Covestro
reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly core profit,
helped by a decline in raw-material prices.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 256 million euros
($282 million), the maker of foam chemicals and transparent
plastics said on Tuesday.
Covestro, which had its market debut in October, said it
expected a medium single-digit percentage volume increase at its
main products, excluding certain by-products which it sells
opportunistically.
($1 = 0.9063 euros)
