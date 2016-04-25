FRANKFURT, April 25 Covestro, the plastics and chemicals maker that parent Bayer plans to divest, is confident that second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will reach year-earlier levels, its finance chief said.

"After what we've seen in Q1 we believe that there's a good chance for us to reach year-earlier levels in Q2 EBITDA," CFO Frank Lutz told Reuters.

In the second quarter of last year, the business which at the time was known as Bayer MaterialScience, saw adjusted EBITDA jump 87 percent to 506 million euros ($569 million).

The costs of petrochemical raw materials were currently bottoming out but demand was developing favourably, Lutz added.

Covestro earlier said adjusted EBITDA gained 22 percent in the first quarter as cheaper raw materials outweighed a decline in prices of its transparent polycarbonate plastics and foam chemicals. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)