July 11 Medical device maker Covidien Plc
said it recorded a pre-tax charge of about $180 million
for the third quarter, related to litigation against some
manufacturers of pelvic mesh products.
The company's two units supplied pelvic mesh products to one
of the manufacturers named in the lawsuit and is indemnifying
that manufacturer on certain claims. (1.usa.gov/1kcXcYk)
The manufacturers have alleged injuries resulting from the
implantation of the products.
Dublin-based Covidien, which is being bought by U.S. medical
device maker Medtronic Inc, reports its third-quarter
results on July 25.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)