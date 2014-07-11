(Adds details, background)
July 11 Medical device maker Covidien Plc
said it recorded a pre-tax charge of about $180 million
for the third quarter, related to litigation against some
manufacturers of pelvic mesh products.
The company's two units supplied pelvic mesh products to one
of the manufacturers named in a lawsuit. Covidien said it was
indemnifying the manufacturer on certain claims. (1.usa.gov/1kcXcYk)
The manufacturers have alleged injuries to users resulting
from the implantation of products supplied by Covidien.
Pelvic mesh products are used to treat conditions such as
pelvic organ prolapse, where the uterus or bladder slip out of
their place, and stress urinary incontinence.
Covidien said in a filing in February that there were more
than 5,600 cases pending related to products manufactured by its
units.
The company is among several major medical device makers
that have been hit with thousands of lawsuits over mesh devices.
In April, Endo International Plc agreed to pay $830 million
to resolve legal claims from women who said they were injured by
transvaginal mesh devices.
In the same month, the U.S. FDA said it was considering
proposals to tighten safety standards for mesh used to treat
pelvic organ prolapse.
If finalized, the proposals would require manufacturers to
submit data proving the safety and effectiveness of the devices
before allowing them in the market.
Dublin-based Covidien, which is being bought by U.S. medical
device maker Medtronic Inc, reports its third-quarter
results on July 25.
Shares of Covidien closed at $91.00 Thurdsay on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)