April 27 Covidien Plc's quarterly
results topped market estimates, helped by strong sales at its
largest medical devices segment, and the company maintained its
full-year sales growth outlook.
The healthcare products and medical device maker "remains
comfortable" with its earlier sales growth forecast of 1 to 3
percent for 2012, Covidien said in a statement on Friday.
January-March net income rose to $497 million, or $1.02 per
share, from $455 million, or 91 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Covidien earned $1.05 per share. Revenue
rose 5 percent to $2.95 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03
per share, on revenue of $2.90 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of medical devices rose 7 percent to $2.00 billion,
while pharmaceuticals sales rose 4 percent to $508 million.
Shares of the company closed at $54.74 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.