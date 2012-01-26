* Q1 adj EPS $1.13 vs est $1.03/shr
* Cuts 2012 revenue view
Jan 26 Covidien Plc reported
quarterly profit that beat market estimates, helped partly by
strong sales in its medical devices segment, but the company cut
its sales forecast to reflect the strengthening of the dollar.
For 2012, the maker of surgical products, drugs and medical
supplies expects revenue to grow by 1 to 3 percent, compared
with earlier forecast of 3 to 5 percent.
For the first quarter ended Dec. 30, 2011, the company
reported a net income of $494 million, or $1.02 a share,
compared with $427 million, or 87 cents a share, in the year-ago
quarter.
Excluding items, it earned $1.13 a share. Revenue rose 5
percent to $2.90 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.03
a share, on revenue of $2.92 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of medical devices rose 6 percent to $1.98 billion,
while pharmaceutical sales increased 4 percent to $490 million.
Shares of the company closed at $49.72 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.