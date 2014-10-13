Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
BRUSSELS Oct 13 U.S. medical equipment maker Medtronic has asked European Union antitrust regulators to approve its proposed $43 billion purchase of Irish peer Covidien Plc, the European Commission said on Monday.
The acquisition, which will put Medtronic on about the same footing as industry leader Johnson & Johnson, will reduce its overall global tax burden.
Medtronic however said it is not an inversion deal where U.S. companies acquire foreign rivals to move their tax domicile abroad, but rather a move to boost its medical technology strategy.
The EU competition authority has set a Nov. 14 deadline for its decision. It can either clear the deal unconditionally or ask for concessions to allay possible antitrust concerns or open an in-depth investigation.
Analysts said the disparate businesses of the two companies should not trigger any significant regulatory worries. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.