BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US
* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Medtronic Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Covidien PLC on condition that it sell its drug-coated balloon catheter business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
Shareholders of the two companies will consider the deal on Jan. 6.
Medtronic announced the deal in June, estimating its value at $42.9 billion.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 20 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly loss of subscribers, even as it offered an unlimited data plan, raising fresh questions from analysts that the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier may need to diversify its business with a larger deal.