By Patrick Temple-West
| WASHINGTON, June 16
The threat of U.S. tax
revenue losses from Medtronic Inc's plan to buy rival
Covidien Plc and move its base to Ireland is stoking
concerns from lawmakers and the Obama administration about
corporate tax "inversion" deals.
While such deals used to be rare, a recent flurry of them
has motivated lawmakers to propose legislation to make it harder
for companies to use inversion deals that reap tax benefits from
reincorporating in low-tax jurisdictions overseas.
Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and an
Oregon Democrat, said the Medtronic deal underscores the urgent
need to pursue corporate tax reform instead of waiting until
after the 2016 presidential election.
"This will be a wakeup call," Wyden said in an interview
with Reuters. "It's clear that the system rewards this kind of
gaming."
Wyden in May promised to make it harder for U.S. companies
to do inversion deals that take place on or after May 8, 2014,
but such a reform has not yet gained widespread support.
Medtronic is acquiring Covidien for $42.9 billion in an
inversion transaction that allows it to reincorporate in Ireland
to take advantage of lower tax rates.
When asked about this latest agreement, a U.S. Treasury
Department spokeswoman said the administration has put its
weight behind legislative reform to deter inversion deals.
"We appreciate the efforts of those in Congress who are
advancing legislative solutions to curtail inversions and help
prevent the erosion of the U.S. tax base," Treasury spokeswoman
Erin Donar said of Democratic legislation introduced in May.
"Stopping this practice as part of comprehensive tax reform
continues to be a priority for the administration," she said.
Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, where Medtronic
is based, said on Monday that the proposed deal could bring up
to 1,000 jobs to his state.
Franken, who said he talked with Medtronic Chief Executive
Omar Ishrak on Sunday about the deal, said he also remains
concerned about inversions and their cost to individual
taxpayers.
"This needs careful scrutiny, and I plan to take a very
close look at the specifics in the coming days," he said in a
statement.
So far, various legislative efforts to deter inversion tax
arrangements have not gained much traction, but analysts have
said that additional deals could give them momentum.
Two recently attempted inversions failed, but only after
they refocused political attention on the strategy. U.S.-based
Pfizer Inc's bid for British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc
was rejected, while the proposed
combination of U.S. advertising firm Omnicom Group Inc
with France's Publicis Groupe SA collapsed for reasons
unrelated to taxes.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington; editing
by Matthew Lewis)