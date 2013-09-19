Sept 19 Medical device maker Covidien Plc
said it would cut costs by outsourcing services to
low-cost locations and consolidating manufacturing and
distribution centers.
The company said it expects to record related charges of
about $350 million to $450 million, most of which will be
incurred by the end of fiscal 2018.
Covidien said the restructuring, which has been approved by
its board, is expected to save about $250 million to $300
million annually, with savings beginning in fiscal 2014 and
accelerating in fiscal 2015.
The company expects a large portion of the restructuring to
be completed by the end of fiscal 2018.