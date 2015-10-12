* MBK stake could be worth more than $2 billion - analysts
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Oct 12 South Korea's CJ Group, a
food-to-entertainment conglomerate, said it is considering a
bid for MBK Partners' controlling stake in water purifier firm
Coway Co Ltd - a deal that is expected to be worth
more than $2 billion.
Coway, which sells and rents water purifiers as well as
other household appliances, is 30.9 percent owned by Seoul-based
private equity firm MBK, which is looking at a sale after a
group led by MBK agreed to buy Tesco's South Korean
unit for $6.1 billion in September.
MBK's stake in Coway was worth 2.1 trillion won ($1.8
billion) as of Friday's close, nearly double amount it paid in
2012. Adding a premium for management control could drive up the
deal value to between 2.5 trillion won and 3 trillion won,
analysts said.
"Because the business is very stable, there is very little
likelihood of dividends decreasing. Even if the new buyer
acquires Coway through a leveraged buyout, it could cover the
interest payments with dividend payouts," said Kong Yong-kyu, an
analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
A CJ Group spokesman said the group is considering the
purchase but he declined to comment on a report by the Korea
Economic Daily that either food manufacturer CJ Cheiljedang Corp
or CJ O Shopping Co Ltd would be the
bidder.
MBK is expected to receive initial expressions of interest
from potential bidders on Thursday and CJ could one of only a
few suitors. Other South Korean conglomerates that had shown
interest in Coway in 2012, such as Lotte Group and GS Group, are
not interested this time around, representatives for Lotte and
GS told Reuters.
An MBK spokesman declined comment. A Coway spokesman could
not be reached for comment.
Although Coway is expected to report an increase in earnings
in the second half and has plans to expand further in overseas
markets, the likely hefty price tag could be a deterrent for
some potential buyers, analysts said.
A range of minority shareholders own the rest of Coway.
Coway had a enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.4
times in 2014, up from 10.1 times in 2013, according to Shinhan
Investment.
The firm reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit for
the first half of 2015 from the same period a year earlier. It
has about 6 million users and also operates in China, Malaysia
and the United States.
Goldman Sachs is advising MBK on the sale. The CJ spokesman
declined to comment on its advisor.
Coway's shares were flat in morning trade.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)