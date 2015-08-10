* Coway says MBK considering selling 30.9 pct stake in firm
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Aug 10 Private equity fund MBK Partners
is considering selling its controlling stake in South Korean
water purifier maker Coway Co Ltd in a deal that
could double the fund's initial investment, based on the stake's
market value of $2 billion.
Coway said in a regulatory filing that MBK was considering
various strategic options including a stake sale and had hired
Goldman Sachs as its advisor. MBK declined to comment.
The filing followed local media reports late last week that
MBK planned to unload its 30.9 percent stake, pushing Coway's
stock down 8.7 percent on Monday to its lowest close in more
than three weeks.
Even after the share slide MBK's stake in the company is
worth about 2.3 trillion won ($1.98 billion), nearly double what
the fund agreed to pay in 2012.
Coway's ability to generate cash and sales growth from
overseas markets make it an attractive asset, analysts said. It
was not clear what companies may bid for the stake, although
South Korean conglomerates such as Lotte Group and GS Group were
in the running during the 2012 sales process.
A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
that Goldman Sachs sent letters on Monday to potential buyers to
gauge interest in the stake, but did not say which companies
received them.
"Coway reports solid earnings on a consistent basis through
its rentals business, and it continues to grow," said KTB
Securities analyst Nick Kim, who expected the stake to attract
several bidders.
Coway, which also operates in China, Malaysia and the United
States, rents water and air purifiers, bidets and similar
products to consumers through multi-year servicing contracts.
It reported a record quarterly operating profit of 112
billion won for the April-June quarter.
($1 = 1,162.0500 won)
