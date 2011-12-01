(Adds DreamWorks also named in lawsuit)
Dec 1 The author of a 1995 comic story titled
"Cowboys & Aliens" on Thursday sued the producers of a summer
action flick of the same name, and accused them of stealing his
idea.
Austin-based author Steven John Busti filed his lawsuit in
federal court in his home state of Texas.
The lawsuit comes as another potential blow to the
Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Studios film "Cowboys &
Aliens," starring Daniel Craig which was released in July and
made only $175 million at worldwide box offices, which was
barely a higher tally than the movie's budget.
In 1994, Busti came up with the concept for lasso-wielding
cowboys facing off against giant aliens in the West, and
published a story the following year titled "Cowboys & Aliens"
in a comic called "Bizarre Fantasy," his lawsuit states.
Busti's lawsuit also said that in 1994, a publication
called Comic Shop News ran a feature on his "Cowboys & Aliens"
idea in the same issue that it had a story on comic book
entrepreneur Scott Mitchell Rosenberg.
Rosenberg's Los Angeles-based comics and entertainment firm
Platinum Studios in 2006 launched the graphic novel series
"Cowboys & Aliens," which Busti said in his lawsuit bears
"striking similarities" to his own work.
Those included the physical resemblance between the alien
commander in Platinum Studios' graphic novel, and the alien
conqueror named "Morguu" that Busti created, the lawsuit says.
Universal and DreamWorks bought the rights to produce a
film based on the "Cowboys & Aliens" concept from Platinum.
The studios declined to comment on the lawsuit, which names
Rosenberg, his company Platinum and the studios Universal and
DreamWorks as plaintiffs.
Busti did not register the copyright for his "Cowboys &
Aliens" story until this year, but his attorney said that is
not an obstacle for the lawsuit because an author obtains
copyright as soon as a work is created.
