NEW YORK Feb 1 Cowen Group Inc has
agreed to acquire privately held Dahlman Rose & Co LLC, adding
the energy, metals and mining, transportation, chemicals and
agriculture sectors to the boutique investment company's
specialties.
Cowen said on Friday that the acquisition would expand its
sector focus in new areas which it believes will be active for
capital raising over the foreseeable future.
Cowen's core sectors include health care, technology, media,
telecommunications, consumer, aerospace and defense/industrials
and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Terms of the all-stock deal were not disclosed. The
transaction is expected to close at the end of the first quarter
and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory
approval, Cowen said.
Boards of both companies approved the definitive agreement.