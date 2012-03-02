* Q4 loss/shr $0.49 vs est. loss/shr $0.19

* Revenue falls 29 pct

March 2Cowen Group Inc posted a wider-than-expected quartely loss as revenue at the diversified financial services firm fell and expenses rose.

"A very difficult market environment compounded these challenges and increased our losses. The results are disappointing, but we made real progress in resetting the platform to perform in the future," Chief Executive Peter Cohen said in a statement.

For the October-December period, Cowen's net loss from continuing operations was $52.9 million, or 49 cents per share compared with a net income of $10.3 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 29 percent to $49.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $92.63 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expenses rose 17 percent to $125.4 million.

The holding company operates its business through an alternative investment management segment -- Ramius and a broker-dealer segment -- Cowen and Company LLC.

Shares of New York-based Cowen closed at $2.88 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.