Jan 3 Privately held Cox Enterprises Inc, owner
of the third largest cable operator in the United States, said
on Friday it would acquire the 25 percent stake it does not
already own in AutoTrader Group Inc, the online car marketplace
operator.
Cox had sold the stake to private equity firm Providence
Equity Partners LLC in 2010. By buying it back, it will increase
its stake in AutoTrader to 98 percent, with the remainder held
by past and present AutoTrader employees.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A person briefed on
the matter, who was not allowed to disclose financial details
publicly, said Cox would buy the stake from Providence for $1.8
billion.
Including a $100 million dividend Providence has received
from AutoTrader, the terms mean that Providence stands to make
three times its money on the transaction, the person added.
Founded in 1997, AutoTrader, which owns the AutoTrader.com
and Kelley Blue Book brands, has grown into the largest digital
automotive marketplace in the United States. It has benefited in
recent years from car sales that have outpaced the economic
recovery. For all of 2013, U.S. auto sales are expected to have
finished near 15.6 million, up about 8 percent from 2012, making
it the strongest year for vehicle sales since 2007.
The deal comes one year after AutoTrader withdrew its
registration for an initial public offering, citing market
conditions. Last summer, Cox bought a roughly 5 percent stake in
AutoTrader from venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers.
AutoTrader has been highly acquisitive since 2010, buying
six other companies, including Kelley Blue Book, as well as a
21.8 percent stake in Bitauto, an Internet content and marketing
services provider for the Chinese car industry.
Cox also owns car auction company Manheim, whose brands
include Simulcast and OVE.com.
Sandy Schwartz, who is president of both AutoTrader and
Manheim, told Reuters in September that Cox had no plans to take
either of the two units public, and while it was considering
possible add-ons, there was no intention to combine the two.
AutoTrader's annual sales were at around $1.2 billion and
growing at a double-digit rate, Schwartz said at the time. The
Manheim business, with about $3 billion in annual sales, was
growing more modestly, at less than 5 percent, he added.
Providence manages $37 billion in investor commitments,
focusing in companies in the media, communications, education,
and information sectors.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based firm raised a $5 billion
private equity fund last summer, less than the $6 billion it was
targeting and less than half its $12.1 billion previous fund,
which it raised in 2007.
That 2007 fund, Providence Equity Partners VI, was marked at
1.1 times its investors' money as of the end of June, according
to Washington State Investment Board, one of its investors. That
compares with an average 1.33 times return as of the end of June
for the 93 U.S. private equity funds of the same vintage
monitored by investment advisory firm Cambridge Associates LLC.