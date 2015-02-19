Feb 19 Broadband and cable TV provider Cox
Communications Inc and the Cleveland Clinic medical
center will announce on Thursday a new venture to develop
in-home healthcare services, stepping into a market that is
poised to grow as medical care goes digital.
The joint venture in Atlanta called Vivre Health is designed
to help Cox expand its reach into healthcare beyond its current
services such as providing broadband for hospitals.
The plan is to foster in-home monitoring and treatment, such
as video consultation via broadband and home use of equipment to
monitor and manage recovery from surgery, Cox executives said.
That could cut down on costly in-person visits to doctors and
hospitals.
The Cleveland Clinic, a world-renowned academic medical
center based in Ohio, will offer expertise to help create new
services for patients.
Cox also made an investment in HealthSpot, a company that
provides walk-in kiosks where patients can interact with doctors
through videoconferencing and take measurements with medical
equipment such as blood pressure cuffs. The kiosks are being
tested in several states at pharmacies and retailers. The amount
of the investment was not disclosed.
"Home health is an area that will see tremendous growth over
time," Asheesh Saksena, chief strategy officer for Cox
Communications, said in an interview. "It will require more and
more broadband capability."
Cable TV providers such as Cox are seeking new revenue in
areas such as healthcare and home security as their traditional
business of selling TV services to residential clients matures.
Cox, the third-largest broadband and cable provider in the
United States with about 6 million customers, already provides
Internet and other capabilities to hospitals as part of its
business services.
Healthcare customers represent about 10 percent of Cox's
business services clients. Business services are the company's
biggest growth engine with more than $1.8 billion in annual
revenue.
With its investment in HealthSpot, Cox hopes to get patients
used to the idea that they do not always have to visit a doctor,
clinic or hospital for treatment.
The idea is similar to the introduction of automatic teller
machines, which showed customers they did not have to go into a
bank for their transactions, Saksena said. Consumers later
started doing their banking from home, as he hopes they will
with healthcare.
"We believe that (HealthSpot) technology is a good stepping
stone and a good bridge to eventual migration into the home," he
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)