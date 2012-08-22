(Adds comments, background; updates shares)
NEW DELHI Aug 22 The UK business of Indian tour
operator Cox & Kings Ltd will receive $137.75 million
in funds from a Citigroup venture capital arm to help it
reduce debt, the parent company said on Wednesday, sending its
shares sharply higher.
Prometheon Holdings will use the money to retire debt that
it raised when it bought British specialist travel company
Holidaybreak last July, in the biggest overseas deal by an
Indian company in the sector.
"We expect Holidaybreak to benefit from synergies arising
from its association with Cox and Kings," said Sunil Nair, Citi
Venture Capital International's managing partner for India,
Europe, Middle East and Africa, in a statement.
Cox and King shares closed 5.42 percent higher at 147.80
rupees in a weak Mumbai market after earlier gaining as much as
8.2 percent following the announcement.
The deal comes at a time when private equity investments in
Indian companies are down, with a drop of almost 40 percent to
$3.81 billion in the first half of this year, according to
VCCircle.com, an industry tracker.
Returns on funds raised in dollars have shrunk with the
rupee's tumble to record lows, compounding the effects of a weak
stock market.
Travel and consumer businesses have been a bright spot,
however.
Earlier this year, Fairfax Financial Holdings bought Thomas
Cook's Indian unit for about $150 million, in a deal that saw
interest from top private equity funds including the Blackstone
Group, Carlyle Group, Advent International and KKR
& Co.
Cox and Kings, the parent of UK-based unlisted Cox and
Kings, gets around half its revenue from its international
operations and has been looking at overseas acquisitions to tap
the booming outbound market and drive future earnings growth.
The company, which traces its roots back to the 18th century
when it was established to cater to British forces, has
operations in countries including Australia, the United States,
Germany, Hong Kong, Greece and Singapore.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; additional reporting by Indulal PM
in MUMBAI; editing by Jane Baird)