BANGKOK, April 21 Thailand's CP All Pcl
chairman Korsak Chairasmisak apologised on Thursday
for his involvement in an insider trading scandal that raised
concerns about corporate governance of the country's largest
convenience store chain.
CP All, controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin
Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, is facing criticism from
investors and corporate governance advocates as its chairman and
two other executives have continued in their positions despite
being fined by the regulator in December for insider trading.
Foreign and domestic investors have put pressure on the
company, demanding tough action after the insider dealing
scandal made it into a test case for corporate governance
reforms.
"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise everyone
that I was punished by the SEC, which damaged the company's
reputation and confidence," Korsak told an annual shareholder
meeting.
Korsak said he continued to stick to corporate governance
standards and was determined to strengthen the firm's
performance to restore investors' confidence.
Dhanin, who did not attend the meeting, released a speech
saying the fined executives, who helped set up and grow the
company for 52 years, were qualified to continue in their
positions and had no intention of making such a mistake and will
not let it happen again.
The Charoen Pokphand Group will also set up a new corporate
governance committee within 60 days to ensure their practices
meet international standards, Dhanin said.
Cracking down on financial crimes is a priority for the Thai
stock market regulator as the government tries to bring foreign
cash into the financial markets of Southeast Asia's second
largest economy, which has struggled since a 2014 military coup.
CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, competes
with Japan's FamilyMart, Lawson Inc's Thai joint
venture and Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit.
