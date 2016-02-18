* Funds won't buy CP shares, bonds if governance not
resolved-AIMC
* AIMC's mutual fund members manage $112.5 bln in assets
* CP All shares have fallen 14 pct since execs fined in Dec
(Adds comments from fund body and analyst)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Feb 18 Thailand's money managers have
agreed not to purchase shares or bonds of CP All Pcl,
the nation's largest convenience store chain, until it resolves
corporate governance issues, an organisation representing asset
firms said.
CP All, part of the Charoen Pokphand Group empire led by
billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, is facing criticism from retail
investors and corporate governance advocates as its chairman,
Korsak Chairasmisak, and two other executives have continued in
their positions despite being fined by the regulator in December
for insider trading.
Its shares have fallen 14 percent since the fining.
"As shareholders and creditors, if the company has not
resolved the corporate governance issue clearly, we will not
invest more in CP All," Voravan Tarapoom, chairwoman of the
Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC), told a
news conference on Thursday. AIMC has 25 members and represents
mutual fund assets of $112.5 billion.
Voravan did not specify what "resolving" the issue meant.
When asked if removal from their posts would represent
resolution, she said that could be a "positive sign".
CP All did not offer an immediate comment.
On Feb 5, CP All said its board determined that the three
executives had no intention to violate rules and agreed that
they will continue with their current responsibilities.
Bandid Nijathaworn, CEO of the Thai Institute of Directors,
a private organisation focusing on corporate governance, said he
was disappointed by the responses, adding independent directors
should take their roles more seriously in protecting the
interests of minority shareholders and other stakeholders.
"The case is a good reminder that for some companies,
corporate governance remains a challenge and cannot be taken for
granted even with top-tier firm," Bandid said in an email to
Reuters.
Regulators should implement tougher penalties and put in
place regulations that bar guilty executives from directorship
of listed firms, while companies should disclose information
about director malfeasance in annual reports to alert investors,
Bandid said.
(Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Muralikumar Anantharaman)