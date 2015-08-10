BANGKOK Aug 10 CP All PCL,
Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Monday its
second quarter earnings rose by more than a third, boosted by
new store expansion and lower costs.
Net profit was 3.14 billion baht ($89.28 million) for
April-June, in line with the 3.1 billion baht average forecast
by five analysts surveyed by Reuters. That compared with the
2.25 billion baht profit of the same period a year earlier.
Sales from selling goods and services rose 9 percent on year
to 97 billion baht, according to its financial statement.
CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, has seen a slight
pickup in same store sales after being hit by weak consumption,
lower farm incomes from falling agricultural prices, drought and
delay in government spending, analysts have said.
($1 = 35.1700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)