BANGKOK Feb 29 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Monday its annual net profit rose 34 percent from a year earlier, as it expanded its store network and lowered financial costs.

The company posted a net profit of 13.7 billion baht ($384.51 million) for 2015, higher than average forecast of 13 billion baht by six analysts polled by Reuters and above the 10.2 billion baht profit in 2014

CP All, controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, operates 7-Eleven stores in Thailand. The company is under pressure to improve its corporate governance after its executives were fined for insider trading in December. ($1 = 35.6300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)