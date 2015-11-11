BANGKOK Nov 11 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, the highest growth among Thai retailers, as an increase in store openings helped offset weak domestic consumption.

CP All, run by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, operates 7-Eleven stores in Thailand.

Same-store sales grew 1.6 percent, rising for the third consecutive quarter to a two year high. In the previous quarter, sales rose 1.1 percent and fell 2.6 percent for the whole of 2014,

Net profit was 3.26 billion baht ($91.01 million) for July-September, the company said on its website, in line with analyst forecast of 3.2 billion baht.

The number of its 7-Eleven stores rose to 8,618 in the third quarter from 7,965 stores a year earlier. Customer numbers per store, however, were 1,230 per day, slightly less than 1,286 in the previous quarter, the company said.

CP All also booked more revenue from cash-and-carry wholesaler unit Siam Makro Pcl, which posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit but same-store sales falling 0.7 percent.

Another retailer Big C Supercenter Pcl posted a 5.2 percent decline in same store sales due to weak consumption.

CP All, which aims to open 600 stores this year, is on track to have 10,000 branches by 2018. It competes with Japan's FamilyMart, Lawson Inc's Thai joint venture and Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit. ($1 = 35.8200 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)