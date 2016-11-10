BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's largest convenience
store chain CP All Pcl said on Thursday third-quarter
net profit rose 26 percent from a year earlier mainly due to
higher sales and improved margin.
Net profit totalled 4.12 billion baht ($117.38 million) for
the July-September quarter, slightly higher than average 4.03
billion baht forecast from four analysts polled by Reuters.
CP All's same store sales grew at 4.4 percent in the third
quarter, up from 1.6 percent a year earlier, but lower than 5.0
percent in the second quarter due to the rainy season.
CP All, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, opened 579 new stores in the first nine
months, raising the number of 7-Eleven stores to 9,411 at the
end of September, it said in a statement.
It has a target of 700 new stores in total this year.
Despite sluggish consumer confidence, CP All's sales are
expected to rise in the fourth quarter when the company
continues to open more stores and steps up its marketing
campaign, analysts said.
CP All's strong earnings reflected the greater resilience of
the convenience store model, where the main sales come from
ready-to-eat food and beverages, compared with hypermarkets and
other retailers which suffer in a depressed economic climate,
analysts said.
Earlier this week, Siam Makro Pcl, cash and carry
wholesaler unit of CP All, reported a 13 percent rise in net
profit of 1.4 billion baht.
Thailand's consumer confidence dropped in October after
three months of gains, due to concerns about a recovery in
domestic and global economy and low commodity prices, a
university survey showed
($1 = 35.1000 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Keith Weir)