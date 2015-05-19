BANGKOK May 19 CP All PCL,
Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Tuesday it
plans to offer a portion of its existing shares in
cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro PCL to the
general public.
CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, will
continue to be the major sharholder with controlling stake of
Siam Makro after the planned sale and will use the proceeds to
repay debt, it said in a statement.
CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, saw its debt rise after the $6.6 billion
acquisition of Siam Makro two years ago.
