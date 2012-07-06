TORONTO, July 6 Canadian Pacific Railway
board member Tony Ingram resigned on Friday, seven weeks after a
bitter proxy battle led to the resignations of the top
executives at Canada's second-largest railroad company.
Ingram is the latest member of the old CP board to step
down, after the bruising proxy battle between old management and
activist shareholder William Ackman and his company, Pershing
Square Capital Management.
Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn quit
in May and board members Rick George and David Raisbeck resigned
last month.
All seven members of Ackman's slate were elected to Canadian
Pacific's board at an annual shareholder meeting on May 17. In
addition to Cleghorn and Green, four other directors opted not
stand for re-election on that day.
The company has named Hunter Harrison, Ackman's preferred
candidate and the former chief executive of rival railroad
Canadian National Railway, to replace Green.