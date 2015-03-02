METALS-Copper drops as China data looms, inventories rise
SYDNEY, May 8 Copper retreated in early Asian trade, with high inventories weighing on prices in both London and Shanghai markets ahead of key Chinese trade data on Monday.
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, March 2 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is unlikely to be involved in the consolidation of the North American industry in the short term, Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Monday.
Canada's No. 2 railway, which also has operations in the United States, discussed a deal with CSX Corp last year but could not reach an agreement.
"It's going to happen, but it's not going to involve us, not any time soon," Harrison told reporters after a speech in Toronto. "Nobody wants to do a deal."
Harrison has long argued that consolidation is inevitable over the long term, but his is a minority view. Any deal would face tough regulatory barriers, and even Harrison has said hostile takeovers are very unlikely.
News that talks had broken down with CSX last year fueled speculation that Norfolk Southern Corp, another major eastern railroad, could be next.
But Norfolk Southern said in October that mergers between major railroads in the United States faced too many regulatory hurdles and caused too many problems to be worthwhile at this point. (Editing by Alan Crosby, Jeffrey Hodgson and Andrew Hay)
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.