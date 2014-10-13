(Adds background on the companies, past M&A attempts, and
quotes from CP's CEO)
Oct 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has
approached CSX Corp about merging the two North American
railroad operators to create a transcontinental carrier worth
more than $60 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The offer was made in the past week and was rebuffed, the
newspaper said on Sunday, citing people briefed on the matter.
It added that it was unclear if CP had shelved the plan.
CP spokesman Martin Cej and CSX spokeswoman Melanie Cost
told Reuters their companies did not comment on market rumors.
Calgary-based CP has said it is interested in acquisitions
as rail traffic surges on the back of the North American energy
boom.
"Would we ever consider anything? As I've said publicly
before, sure. But you got to have somebody to dance with and I
don't know anybody that wants to dance now," CP Chief Executive
Hunter Harrison said on a call with analysts on Oct. 1.
Harrison, a former CEO of Canadian National Railway
, joined CP in 2012 after being hand-picked by activist
investor William Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management owns a large stake in the company.
Harrison was at CN when it tried to merge with Burlington
National, which is now owned by Warren Buffett. That deal - the
last attempted merger between two big "tier 1" railways - was
scuttled in 2000 by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board due to
competition concerns.
Any attempt to join CP and Jackson, Florida-based CSX, would
also likely face intense regulatory scrutiny, said independent
railroad analyst Anthony Hatch. If it were approved, he said, it
would be "with such strings attached that they would feel like
anchor chains."
CP, Canada's No. 2 railway by revenue, has a market value of
about $32 billion, while Florida-based CSX, the No. 3 U.S.
carrier, is worth about $30 billion.
Harrison has also said he is interested in buying or
operating the small switching lines that knit together North
America's major railways at Chicago.
