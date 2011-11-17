Nov 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
HPCL MF 1-Dec-11 - 8.98 300
SIDBI MF 27-Dec-11 - 9.10 2000
============================================================================================
