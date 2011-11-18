Nov 18 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.75 750
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
BPCL MF 08-Dec-11 - 9.10 500
TATA TELE SERVICES MF 27-Dec-11 - 9.60 1250
============================================================================================
