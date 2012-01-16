BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
Jan 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- HPCL MF 31-Jan-12 - 9.90 500 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------